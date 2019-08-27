Clear

New York Uber driver charged with kidnapping 15-year-old girl

Article Image

A New York Uber driver was charged Monday with kid...

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: CNN

A New York Uber driver was charged Monday with kidnapping and threatening to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

Sean Williams, 32, was driving the alleged victim home from a Sweet 16 party in Long Island on July 12 when he canceled her route and started driving in a different direction, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

He then tried to get the girl to go drinking with him, and to get her to go back to his home in Brooklyn where he intended to sexually assault her, the district attorney said in the release.

The victim refused and tried to get Williams to take her home, the district attorney said. She eventually convinced him to pull over at a nearby McDonalds so she could go to the bathroom. When inside, the girl ran into the bathroom and called the police.

"The family of a 15-year old girl relied on a car service to get their daughter home safely after she attended a Sweet Sixteen party, but the defendant allegedly kidnapped her and wanted to sexually assault her after giving her alcohol," Singas said. "The girl was terrorized by the defendant's alleged behavior and bravely took action to contact police and free herself."

Williams was arraigned Tuesday and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, as well as several other charges. He was granted bail at $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash.

Steven Gaitman, Williams' attorney, says that there is more to the case than what the district attorney is claiming.

"Factually, the complainant had her phone the entire time," Gaitman said. "She had ample opportunity to roll down the window and yell, or open the car door and get out."

If convicted, Williams could face up to 25 years in prison, the district attorney said.

Uber says it took down Williams' profile when the incident was originally reported in July.

"What has been reported is deeply alarming and the driver's access to the app has been removed," an Uber spokesperson said. "We stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down