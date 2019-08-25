Clear

Disney debuts official trailer for 'Lady and the Tramp' live-action remake

Break out the pup-corn! Disney just released the first official trailer of its live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

The trailer was unveiled during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Directed by Charlie Bean and featuring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, the film will include two original songs from the 1955 animated classic, as well as a reinvention of "The Siamese Cat Song," which was criticized for a controversial portrayal of Asian culture.

According to the trailer, the remake will also showcase some of the original's most beloved scenes, including the moment the dogs share a romantic bowl of spaghetti.

The film features some rescue dogs who ended up being adopted in real life, CNN affiliate KTVK reported.

The film will debut on Disney's new streaming service Disney+ when it launches in the US on November 12.

