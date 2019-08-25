Clear

Disney reveals Emma Stone's new look as a punk rock Cruella de Vil

Disney teased fans on Saturday with a sneak peek at Cruella de Vil's new punk rock look -- which left fans a little confused.

Emma Stone plays the evil dog-napper in the upcoming movie "Cruella," an origin story of the classic "101 Dalmatians."

In the original movies -- both the 1961 animated version and the 1996 live-action adaptation -- Cruella de Vil is a rich, spoiled old lady hell bent on stealing dalmatian puppies to create a new fur coat.

Similar to the old character, Stone wears a two-toned black and white hairstyle, red lips and black eye makeup.

But instead of her signature fur coat, she's dressed head-to-toe in leather.

"Uh is tim Burton directing this," asked Andy Signore on Twitter, referencing her "Edward Scissorhands" look.

"EMMA STONE COMO CRUELLA DE VIL... DISNEY STOP THIS," tweeted one fan.

"She doesn't really fit the right class for her decade in this outfit. She looks more like a middle class thug in New Orleans than Upper Crust London," said one disapproving fan.

"More like this," said another person, comparing Stone's look to Frank N. Furter from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The new look was revealed during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Stone made a video appearance during the expo, revealing that the film will be set in London's punk rock era of the 1970s.

The film, starring Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, will hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

