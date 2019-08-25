Clear

Lancaster deputy made up story about being shot by a sniper, official says

Article Image

California sheriff's deputy Angel Reinosa previously said he was shot while walking to his personal car outside of the sheriff's station in Lancaster, but later admitted that he made it all up, authorities said.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

The California sheriff's deputy at the center of what was described as a sniper shooting admitted that he made it all up, authorities said.

'There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injuries sustained to his shoulder,' Los Angeles County Sheriff's (LASD) Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener told reporters at a news conference Saturday night.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, had previously said he was shot while walking to his personal car outside of the sheriff's station in Lancaster on Wednesday. The bullet came from a four-story apartment building across the street that houses people with mental health problems, Mayor R. Rex Parris said at the time, adding that a bulletproof vest saved Reinosa's life by deflecting the bullet into his shoulder.

Police said Reinosa was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a minor, non-penetrating wound and that a pellet gun was retrieved from one of the apartments.

The sheriff's department said the incident was targeting a deputy. The mayor described the shooter as a sniper.

Police didn't find a shooter. But a nearby school was put on lockdown and officials said students were evacuated.

Reinosa said he fabricated the entire incident, but did not provide a motive, Wegener said.

Reinosa will be relieved of his duties and a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing, LASD Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for filing consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Increasing clouds with rain ahead...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice again. High: 79°

Image

eBash hosts Fortnite competition

Image

Friendship House connects people

Image

'Cuts for CODA' supports shelter for abuse victims

Image

South Vermillion Boys Soccer

Image

South Vermillion Girls Soccer

Image

West Vigo Boys Tennis

Image

Trees, Inc. Ribeye Cookout

Image

Bike with a Biologist

Image

ALS WALK-A-THON

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore