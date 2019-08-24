Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police search for son after former NFL player and wife killed in small Minnesota town

Article Image

Authorities in Minnesota were searching for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie. CNN affiliate WCCO reports.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN

Authorities in Minnesota were searching Friday for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office said Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found dead Wednesday by a friend who went to a home after Bennett hadn't returned the friend's texts or calls.

They said the couple's 22-year-old son, Dylan Bennett, is a suspect and is driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Minnesota license plate with the tag number BCK 487.

"Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett's whereabouts is urged to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office," officials said.

A sheriff's investigator in Todd County filed a complaint in district court accusing Bennett of two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation.

The Minnesota Vikings, Barry Bennett's final team in the NFL, tweeted that they were "saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol."

Bennett played on the defensive line for three teams during his 11-year career in the NFL. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1978. In 1982 he moved to the New York Jets where he played with Mark Gastineau, and in 1988 he played one game with Jets and one with the Vikings.

A Minnesota native, Bennett went to Concordia College.

Long Prairie is about 125 miles northwest of Minneapolis. It has about 3,300 people, according to a Census estimate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21

Image

Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'