Clear

Walmart to reopen store where El Paso massacre took place with memorial for victims

Article Image

When the El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed reopen...

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed reopens in three to four months, the renovated property will have a memorial to the shooting victims, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The memorial is in the early planning stages and the company is seeking input from the community on the design, Randy Hargrove, Walmart's senior director for national media relations, said.

Walmart has also been talking with employees about how to handle the memorial.

"Our goal is to establish a memorial that honors the victims, recognizes the binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, and celebrates the strength of the El Paso community," Hargrove said.

Hargrove said Walmart will take the store "down to the shell and is basically rebuilding it."

The company told the mayor and city council about its plans on Wednesday, Hargrove said.

About 93% of the store's employees are working for now at other locations.

"They have wanted to get back working in a store," Hargrove said. "They want to go back to work there."

That includes the store manager, Robert Evans, who told CNN earlier this month he will continue working at the store.

"Nothing will erase the pain of August 3 and we are hopeful that re-opening the store will be another testament to the strength and resiliency that has characterized the El Paso community in the wake of this tragedy," Hargrove said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

Image

155 grants worth $91,000 awarded to Vigo County schools

Image

Crews fight Wednesday night fire in Robinson

Image

Juvenile in custody after Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

Image

"I am blessed, I am grateful and honored..." a Terre Haute family is one step closer to their own ho

Image

THN soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'