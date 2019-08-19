Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

An Indiana State Trooper vehicle was struck by a dirty diaper

Article Image

After a dirty diaper smacked into his patrol car, an Indiana State Trooper issued a message."Littering is always bad,"...

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: CNN

After a dirty diaper smacked into his patrol car, an Indiana State Trooper issued a message.

"Littering is always bad," tweeted Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles. "Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket"

After working the state fair in Indianapolis on Sunday, Wheeles was on his way home when the dirty deed happened. A diaper came flying out of the car in front of him on I-65, hit the road a couple of times and struck the front of his patrol car before disappearing underneath his vehicle, he told CNN.

The state trooper pulled over the vehicle and found a passenger in the backseat with a baby. The unnamed passenger wouldn't admit that he had been changing the baby's diaper, according to Wheeles.

Instead, the man told Wheeles that he had rolled down the window and that the wind blew the diaper out. Wheeles let the man go on with his day -- but not before giving him a ticket for littering.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Steamy and Stormy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews start work on Clay County resurfacing project

Image

Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Image

Vigo County Parks Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Image

Teen suicides on the rise

Image

New Cancer Treatment in Vincennes

Image

Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects

Image

.99 cent gas? Terre Haute gas station promotes remodel with a deal drivers could not pass-up

Image

'See You in Terre Haute 2025' Now New Community Plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'