Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries Lauren Hashian

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie "Hobbs & Shaw" is in theaters now, but it's another partnership that he's most excited about.The actor announced...

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new movie 'Hobbs & Shaw' is in theaters now, but it's another partnership that he's most excited about.

The actor announced on Monday that he has married longtime love Lauren Hashian.

Johnson posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.

'We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. PÅmaikaÊ»i (blessed),' the caption read.

The star tagged his new wife in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who heads up the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.

The international film star reportedly met the singer/songwriter/producer in 2006 and the couple started dating in 2007, following his divorce from Garcia.

In July 2018 Johnson told 'Entertainment Tonight' that he was in no rush to wed Hashian.

'I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'' he said. 'I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.''

