Here's what you should know about the gun safety rallies happening across the US this weekend

After several mass shootings across the country this month --...

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN

After several mass shootings across the country this month -- El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, Philadelphia and Chicago -- two gun safety groups are joining forces to host more than 100 rallies in all 50 US states.

Here's what you should know.

Who's hosting the rallies?

This weekend, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are organizing "recess rallies" to pressure lawmakers to change gun laws in America.

What's the goal?

Everytown and Moms Demand Action want Congress to pass legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales and a strong gun violence prevention law, also known as a Red Flag law.

"There is not a parent left in America that doesn't fear that their child could be next," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. "That's why our volunteers have planned events in all 50 states to make sure our senators know that lawmakers can vote to keep our families safe, or we will vote them out."

When do the rallies start?

While most of the rallies are taking place on Saturday and Sunday, there are a few happening Friday. The first one kicks off in Florence, Alabama.

How can I find one near me?

Since the Senate is away from Washington, some rally organizers are showing up to their senators' district offices, according to Everytown's website. People interested in participating can find events near them by searching with their zip codes.

What happens after the rallies this weekend?

The organizations are also spending more than $1 million on digital and TV ads aimed at key Republican senators, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during the August recess.

"In February, the US House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation to require background checks on all gun sales," Everytown said in a statement. "To date, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to hold a vote on that legislation. Red Flag bills have been introduced by bipartisan members of Congress in both the US House and Senate."

