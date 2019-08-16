Warehouse continues to burn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A warehouse on Terre Haute's northside continues to burn.

The warehouse is located at 1702 Maple Avenue. That's the site of the Old Fibre Box Plant.

According to Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk, two teenagers set the building on fire around 7:30 Sunday night.

Since then, firefighters have been battling several hotspots and rekindles.

"Fires like this are difficult to extinguish due to the layers of building materials that are burning and our ability to reach those fires," Loudermilk said.

Those two juveniles have been since arrested.

Fire officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to the instability of the structure.

This is the second time the warehouse has been set on fire this year.

If you have any information on the first fire, contact the Terre Haute Fire Department that number is (812) 244-2803.