Southwest says aloha to Hawaii with expanded service

Article Image

Itching to go to the Rainbow State but balling on a budget? Good news: Southwest Airlines is expanding its service from California to Hawaii starting in mid-...

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

Itching to go to the Rainbow State but balling on a budget? Good news: Southwest Airlines is expanding its service from California to Hawaii starting in mid-January.

The airline announced that it's starting daily service between Sacramento International Airport and Honolulu. Southwest is also offering new nonstop service between the islands and airports in Oakland and San Jose. In total, the airline will be making 18 trips a day between the Aloha State and California.

The best news of all: If you book on Thursday, flights start at $99 each way.

When you get there, Southwest is also offering new flights between the islands. Service will extend to Lihue Airport on Kauai and Hilo International Airport on the Big Island.

"We're energized by the warm aloha Southwest has enjoyed in response to our initial Hawaii offering and this second wave of service is an investment that broadens our everyday value," airline President Tom Nealon said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines announced its plans to fly to Hawaii in 2017 and began this March with service from Oakland to Honolulu.

