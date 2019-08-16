Clear

Dayton shooter had cocaine in his system, coroner says

Article Image

The man who opened fire on a crowded bar district in Da...

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: CNN

The man who opened fire on a crowded bar district in Dayton, Ohio, had cocaine in his system, the county coroner said Thursday.

Cocaine, anti-anxiety medication and alcohol were found in Connor Betts' blood during the autopsy, Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said at a press conference.

Preliminary autopsy results also found that two of the victims were also struck by police bullets, he said.

Armed with a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle, Betts opened fire on August 4 in the popular Oregon district, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding 17 others. He was killed by patrol officers 30 seconds after he opened fire.

"A pipe device was found in his pocket with an attached clear plastic baggie that has been determined to contain cocaine," Harshbarger said. "And the assailant's cavity blood sample was found to contain cocaine, alprazolam and ethanol."

Two of the those killed were also hit by police gunfire, but Harshbarger said he believes one of them, a female, had already been fatally shot by Betts. The other had a superficial wound from a police officer's bullet, the coroner said.

"I believe by positioning, by pathway, by evaluating the scene, the video evidence, the first round was the - the lethal round - was the shooter's, or assailant's, weapon, which has been scientifically confirmed to be from his weapon," Harshbarger said.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters that it "weighs heavily on us that some of our rounds caused additional wounding."

"We are confident in the coroner's finding that no rounds fired by our officers resulted in death of any innocent citizens," Biehl said.

In what Biehl described as a "dynamic and chaotic" situation, the police were focused on preventing more deaths, he said.

"There is a danger in shooting, and there is a danger in not shooting. Both decisions can result in adverse outcomes, and that is true in this incident," Biehl said. "However, the substantial danger in not shooting and not stopping the assailant would have without question resulted in exponentially more fatalities."

The shooter, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was probably shot at least 24 times as police tried to stop him, Harshbarger said. Betts had 52 gunshot wounds in his upper and lower torso, but some of them could be exit wounds, the coroner said.

Biehl said the shooter made two efforts to get back on his feet after being downed by police officers, and that "lethal force" was warranted as long as Betts was still armed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers move back in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 84°

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Firefighters respond to large fire in Vermillion County

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

Image

Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Image

Police identify the man involved in deadly I-70 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States