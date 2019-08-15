Clear

Microsoft warns Windows 10 users to update immediately

Article Image

Microsoft is warning Windows 10 users to update their operating system immediately because of two "critical" vulnerabilities.The company said the vuln...

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

Microsoft is warning Windows 10 users to update their operating system immediately because of two "critical" vulnerabilities.

The company said the vulnerabilities are potentially "wormable," meaning affected computers could spread viruses and malware without any action on the user's part.

There are "potentially hundreds of millions of vulnerable computers," Simon Pope, Microsoft's director of Incident Response, wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

"It is important that affected systems are patched as quickly as possible because of the elevated risks associated with wormable vulnerabilities like these, and downloads for these can be found in the Microsoft Security Update Guide," he said.

Windows 10 users that have enabled automatic updates are already protected. For those who update manually, they can click the search button and type "Windows Update" to access the update tool.

Other operating systems, such as Windows XP, are not affected.

Windows 10 is the world's most popular desktop operating system, according to Net Marketshare. Microsoft estimates that more than 800 million devices run Windows 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81

Image

Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

Image

Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

Image

Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

Image

U.S. 41 named deadliest highway in the Hoosier state

Image

Kaleb Hannahs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States