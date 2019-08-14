Clear

'Little Women' trailer introduces the March sisters to a new generation

Article Image

"This is Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo."The first trailer for writer and director Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" wastes no time in identifying the four sisters...

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

"This is Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo."

The first trailer for writer and director Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" wastes no time in identifying the four sisters at the center of her adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic novel.

But, as the nearly three-minute trailer continues, we learn more characteristics about the quartet beyond their names.

Emma Watson plays eldest sister Meg, a romantic who dreams of finding both the limelight and love. Eliza Scanlen plays the sensitive and caring Beth. Florence Pugh plays the outspoken Amy, who -- like many a youngest sibling -- was a pest as an adolescent but who eventually grew to find her voice.

And then there's Saoirse Ronan's Jo. The character, an aspiring writer who doesn't believe she needs a man to succeed, has become a role model for many a headstrong woman since Alcott's story was published in the 1860s.

Other talents who receive screen time include Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, Jo's childhood confidant, Laura Dern as Marmee, the girls' mother who supports their free spirit attitudes, and Meryl Streep as their scene-stealing aunt.

Past adaptations of "Little Women" have included director George Cukor's 1933 film starring Katharine Hepburn as Jo, director Gillian Armstrong's 1994 film with Winona Ryder in that role, and the 2017 PBS miniseries directed by Vanessa Caswill and starring Maya Hawke as Jo.

Gerwig's "Little Women" will be released on December 25, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

Image

Vigo County leaders talk about the budget

Image

Kylie Hutson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

Image

Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States