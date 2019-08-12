FAA is investigating after a pilot on a medical flight is alleged to have fallen asleep while transporting patient

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot allegedly fell asleep at the controls while transporting a patient on a Boston MedFlight in June, the agency said.

The helicopter was flying from Martha's Vineyard to a Boston hospital on June 24, FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said.

The pilot overflew the designated helipad while transporting the patient, Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes said in a statement.

No one was injured during the incident and the transport was successfully completed, Hughes said.

Hughes said fatigue played a role in the incident but the medical transport company is now working with a safety consultant to review policies and procedures.

"Throughout our 34-year history as a nonprofit organization providing critical care medical transport to over 75,000 patients in need, the safety of our patients and crews has always been our highest priority," Hughes said in a statement.

CNN has not determined whether the pilot involved is still employed or faces any legal implications because of the incident.