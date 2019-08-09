Clear

Ricky Martin shows off his beautiful 7-month-old daughter

Article Image

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 12:58 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 12:58 PM
CNN

Ricky Martin is showing off his beautiful baby girl.

The singer, who married artist husband Jwan Yosef in 2017, posted a photo of his 7-month-old daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, on Instagram and captioned it, "La luz de mis ojos," Spanish for "the light of my eyes."

Lucia is on Martin's lap dressed in bloomers and a bow, looking off into the sun.

Yosef shared the photo on his Instagram account as well, writing, "Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is."

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on New Year's Eve.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Martin wrote alongside a picture of her tiny hands. "It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."

Martin and Yosef are fathers to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

