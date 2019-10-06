52nd annual Hill Climb event held in Newport

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Competitors had their cars climbing to the top this weekend.
Thousands of car enthusiasts made their way to the small town of Newport, Indiana for the 52nd annual Hill Climb event.
People watch as antique vehicles race up a steep hill.
There was also a flea market, live music and a 5K run and walk this weekend.
Organizers said it's the world's largest antique vehicle competition.
"A festival like this just brings in so many people and genorate so much potential commerce with small businesses drying up this genorates so much money for us," said Larry Bemis, Competition Director.
Organizers said there were nearly 300 cars at the event.
