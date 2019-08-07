Clear

Disney to remake 'Home Alone' for its streaming service

Article Image

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal -- a Disney remake of...

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal -- a Disney remake of 'Home Alone' is on its way.

In a conference call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company would be 'reimagining' the 1990s Christmas classic film for its long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, along with 'Night at the Museum,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'

In March, Disney acquired most 21st Century Fox assets following a $71 billion deal -- including several film franchises.

'Home Alone,' which was released in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin, has an audience rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

Disney has provided no details about how or when the film will be remade, or who will be cast.

'We are also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our... platforms -- for example, reimagining 'Home Alone,' 'Night at the Museum,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for a new generation on Disney+,' Iger told investors on Tuesday.

In April, the company unveiled its Disney+ streaming service, which will launch in North America in November.

The service will be the exclusive home of Marvel, 'Star Wars,' Disney Animation and Pixar and will cost $6.99 a month — about half the price of a standard Netflix subscription.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County 911 operators remain calm during a malware attack

Image

Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Brazil celebrates National Night Out event

Image

One Wabash Valley School is beefing up its security measure to keep kids and staff safe

Image

Demolition starts on southside Arby's as crews gear up to rebuild the restaurant

Image

Authorities investigate Vigo County crash involving motorcycle and deer

Image

Jason Swarens

Image

Post 346

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal