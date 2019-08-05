Clear

The FBI director ordered the agency's field offices to scour the country for mass shooting threats

Article Image

Shots rang out as Americans attended a local food festival in California, shopped at a Walmart in Texas, and headed downtown to enjoy some nightlife in Ohio.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

After three mass shootings left at least 32 people dead in the span of a week, FBI Director Chris Wray has ordered the agency's offices across the country to conduct a new threat assessment in an effort to thwart future mass attacks, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Field offices will be actively working to identify threats similar to the attacks last week at local food festival in California, a Walmart in Texas, and an entertainment district in Ohio, the sources said.

A command group at the bureau's Washington headquarters will oversee the effort, the sources said.

The agency said it was concerned that US-based domestic violent extremists could become inspired by the attacks to 'engage in similar acts of violence.'

'The FBI asks the American public to report to law enforcement any suspicious activity that is observed either in person or online,' the FBI said in a Sunday statement.

Police found extremist material during the search of a home believed to be connected to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter, a law enforcement source said. The El Paso shooting suspect, who has been charged with capital murder, posted a racist, anti-immigrant document online, police believe. The 'manifesto,' as authorities called it, was filled with white supremacist language and hatred aimed at immigrants.

The attack in El Paso, the agency said, 'underscores the continued threat posed by domestic violent extremists and perpetrators of hate crimes.'

The FBI's Domestic Terrorism-Hate Crimes Fusion Cell, which was established in the spring, will be investigating the shooting.

'Composed of subject matter experts from both the Criminal Investigative and Counterterrorism Divisions, the fusion cell offers program coordination from FBI Headquarters, helps ensure seamless information sharing across divisions, and augments investigative resources,' the FBI said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
A sunny start before rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

Remembering Eva Kor: Powerful service for powerful woman

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

VU opening new Ag Center

Image

Edgar County Relay for Life

Image

Inmates work to keep highways clean

Image

Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Image

Stuff the Bus Campaign

Image

Heavy lift rescue training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal