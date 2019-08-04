Clear

Trump on two mass shootings: 'God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio'

Nine people have been killed and at least 16 were injured in a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio's Oregon District, according to police. The suspect is also dead, according to police.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

President Donald Trump on Sunday weighed in on two mass shootings that occurred 13 hours apart from one another in Texas and Ohio, writing in a tweet, 'God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.'

Early Sunday morning, a shooter opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people in the city's Oregon District, a popular downtown area. The shooter, who has not yet been identified, was shot and killed by responding officers.

Hours before on Saturday, a shooter opened fire at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center, killing at least 20 people. The shooting suspect, 21-year-old man, is in custody.

In a separate tweet Sunday, the President praised the law enforcement response in both tragedies, writing that it 'was very rapid in both instances,' and noting that federal, state and local officials are working together in both cities.

Trump called the El Paso shooting an 'act of cowardice' on Saturday and said there 'are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing people.'

'Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,' Trump tweeted Saturday night.

Trump ended his two-tweet message Saturday by saying both he and first lady Melania Trump sent 'heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.'

The President also relayed in a tweet that he had spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, about the El Paso shooting and had offered the 'total support' of the federal government to the state.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the Texas massacre, a source familiar with the investigation process said Saturday.

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wrote in a tweet Sunday that 'thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act.'

'We are also angry — angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities,' Brown said.

