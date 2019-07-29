Clear

'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Kellogg's announced it is launching a cereal inspired by the viral "Baby Shark" kids tune in select stores.

Parents who thought they'd heard the last of toddler anthem "Baby Shark" are out of luck.

"Baby Shark" will soon be swimming in bowls of milk as kids sing along to the popular song's "doo doo doo doo doo doo."

Kellogg's announced Friday that it is releasing a cereal in partnership with Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that created the song behind the catchy kids tune.

The limited edition cereal will include berry-flavored loops and marshmallows, Kellogg's said in a news release.

It will be available in Sam's Club on August 17 while supplies last. Walmart will also carry the cereal in late September, Kellogg said in a statement to CNN.

The song is also being transformed into an animated series for Nickelodeon, a rep for the network told CNN.

The tune quickly soared in popularity after it launched on YouTube in November 2015 and has since garnered more than 3 billion YouTube views.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the number of times "Baby Shark" has been viewed on YouTube.

