A deadly mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling in humans has been detected in Florida

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Florida, said several chickens tested positive for a mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis, which can spread to humans via infected mosquitoes and cause brain infection and swelling.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

Florida health officials are warning of an uptick in a mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Several sentinel chickens tested positive for EEE, which can spread to humans via infected mosquitoes and cause brain infection and swelling, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said in a Thursday statement. Sentinel chickens are fowl that are tested regularly for the West Nile virus and EEE. Their blood can show the presence of the diseases, but they don't suffer from the effects of the viruses.

Following the positive tests for the sentinel chickens in Orange County, the health department said "the risk of transmission to humans has increased."

Only about seven cases of the EEE virus in humans are reported in the US each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

However, the disease can be fatal: about 30% of people who contract it die, according to the CDC. Many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.

People develop symptoms about 4 to 10 days after they are bitten by an infected mosquito, the CDC says. Signs include sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. More severe symptoms include disorientation, seizures and coma.

With summer in full swing, mosquitoes are buzzing around at peak populations. Officials warned people to avoid being bitten by draining standing water around their homes, covering skin with clothing or repellant, and using screens to cover doors and windows.

