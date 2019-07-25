Clear

Notre Dame's architect says the heat wave could cause the cathedral's ceiling to collapse

Article Image

Notre Dame survived a massive fire months ago, but the beloved Paris cathedral is facing a new threat: a...

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

Notre Dame survived a massive fire months ago, but the beloved Paris cathedral is facing a new threat: a heat wave.

The high temperatures bearing down on Europe may be a threat to the ailing building, according to Chief Architect Philippe Villeneuve.

"I am very worried about the heat wave because, as you know, the Cathedral suffered from the fire, the beams coming down, but also the shock from the water from the firefighters. The masonry is saturated with water," Villeneuve told Reuters on Wednesday.

The fire destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old building and toppled the spire, which was added during a 19th-century renovation. Investigators believe that the fire started at the center of the roof and spread out, police sources said in April.

Villeneuve said that sensors were placed in the cathedral after the April 15 fire and that there has not been any movement detected since then.

"What I fear is that the joints or the masonry, as they dry, lose their coherence, their cohesion and their structural qualities and that all of sudden, the vault gives way," he said.

The vaults have not been accessible since the fire, he added.

"As I speak here, the vaults could very well collapse," Villeneuve said, "because since April 15, we haven't been able to access the vaults, neither from above nor from underneath."

The heat wave across Western and Central Europe will bring staggering temperatures to France. Meteorologists are predicting that it will reach its peak Thursday, with temperatures of 42 degrees C (107.6 Fahrenheit) expected in Paris. On Tuesday, temperatures reached 41.2 Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, a record for the city.

The national weather service, Météo France, put 80 of its 96 regions on high alert.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Another sunny day! Still nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Image

7.25 Morning Weather

Image

The Kindness Rock Movement

Image

Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

Image

Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Image

3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

Image

City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

Image

#GlitterLikeOaklee

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather