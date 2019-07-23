Clear

Orange Vanilla and New Coke are giving Coca-Cola a boost

Article Image

Coca-Cola has been trying to get customers excited about Coke with new...

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

Coca-Cola has been trying to get customers excited about Coke with new flavors and products. It's working.

The beverage company said on Tuesday that net revenues grew 6% to $10 billion in the second quarter, attributing the growth in part to innovations within the classic Coke brand. Sparkling soft drinks grew 3% for the quarter, the company said, driven by 4% growth in Coke.

Shares of the company rose nearly 3% on the results.

Although Coca-Cola strives to be a "total beverage company" by acquiring juice and seltzer brands and coming up with new products within those categories, it also needs to make sure that people don't abandon it's most recognizable product.

To do that, it has launched new flavors, like Orange Vanilla Coke, as well as new platforms, like Coca-Cola with Coffee and a Coca-Cola energy drink (those two are available only internationally, for now).

Coca-Cola said its energy drink, which is sold in 14 countries, is showing early signs of success. By the end of the year, Coca-Cola plans to make it available in 20 markets.

In addition to the new lines, stunts also raise interest in the signature product. When Disney opened it's new "Star Wars" theme park, it sold custom bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani that looked like Droids. And the company brought back New Coke for a limited time as a promotion for Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Low-sugar Coke products are also performing well. Coke Zero Sugar, a consistent sales driver, grew double-digits by volume for the seventh quarter. The company also unveiled a sleek new look and trendy flavors within Diet Coke in 2018.

Coca-Cola is also making progress with its line of ready-to-drink coffees. The beverage company completed its acquisition of the UK coffee chain Costa earlier this year, and has since launched a canned coffee line under the Costa brand in Great Britain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
A pleasant stretch of weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7.23 Wx

Image

'I can't wait,' Locals share their excitement as the YMCA pool plans to reopen its doors

Image

Pacers

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

Image

Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

Image

Final VCSC community meeting

Image

Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

Image

'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the impor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather