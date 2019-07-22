Clear

Swimmer Adam Peaty just smashed the world record for the men's 100-meter breaststroke

Article Image

A couple of milliseconds make a world record of a difference.Swimming phenom...

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

A couple of milliseconds make a world record of a difference.

Swimming phenom Adam Peaty beat his own record time for the men's 100-meter breaststroke early Sunday, becoming the first man to finish the race in under 57 seconds.

The 24-year-old Brit clocked in at 56.88, nearly two seconds ahead of his opponents, in the event's semifinals at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

He is scheduled to compete in the final round of the men's 100-meter breaststroke Monday.

Peaty previously set the record for the race in a gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, with a time of 57.13.

He told British Swimming, the sports governing body, that he doesn't plan on celebrating just yet -- he considers his feat a "bonus" before the finals.

"I've come here to win a world title, and that's tomorrow, and that's still my main focus," he said.

He's angling to defend his title at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

An American places second and old rivalries flare

Elsewhere at the championships, American Katie Ledecky lost to Ariarne Titmus of Australia in the 400-meter freestyle. Ledecky landed the silver medal for her performance, just 1.21 seconds behind Titmus.

Australia's Mack Horton, who earned silver in the men's 400-meter freestyle, refused to stand on the podium with gold medalist Sun Yang of China. Horton called Sun a "drug cheat" at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, two years after Sun tested positive for a banned substance and was banned from the sport for three months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Image

Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

Image

Lemonade Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather