Bear bites employee at Pennsylvania resort

A bear bit an employee at the wildlife habitat of a Pennsylvania resort, the resort said.During a guided safari tour on Saturday, a Himalayan bear at...

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

A bear bit an employee at the wildlife habitat of a Pennsylvania resort, the resort said.

During a guided safari tour on Saturday, a Himalayan bear at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, reached through a wire fence, pulled the employee toward it and bit the employee's arm, the resort said in a statement.

"There were two levels of wire fencing at the bear enclosure, and the associate was standing between the two when the incident occurred," the statement said.

Bystanders were able to get the bear to release the employee's arm, the resort said.

"Th associate was stabilized by a nurse, and helicoptered to the trauma center at a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The associate is stable and alert," the statement said.

The bear has lived at the resort for nine years, according to the statement.

The resort said it has "ensured the bear enclosure is secure," and it's offering counseling to guests and staff who witnessed the attack.

