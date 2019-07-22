Clear

Sandwiches and salads sold at Target, Fresh Market recalled over Listeria concerns

Article Image

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches due to a potential listeria contamination, according to the...

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches due to a potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Elevation Foods says containers of Archer Farms-branded egg salad; Freskët brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-branded deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18 all fall under the recall.

The Fresh Market said the Thai Lobster Salad sold by the pound in the chain's self-serve seafood salad bar and pre-packaged containers are included in the recall.

According to the company, 1,087 cases of the products were made at Elevation Foods' Knoxville facility and shipped to retailer warehouses across the country.

The company says if consumers want to see if they have a potentially contaminated product, they should check the use-by date and lot number printed on the side of the containers or lids.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but listeria bacteria can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system, according to the FDA. Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In women, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they discovered the problem after receiving a positive test result for three containers of affected egg salad that were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The company says it is working to figure out the source of the listeria.

Should you find any of the recalled food products, return them to the retailer you purchased them from for a full refund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Image

Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

Image

Lemonade Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather