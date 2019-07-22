Clear

Whirlpool recalls fire-risk tumble dryers, years after fault was discovered

Article Image

Home appliance maker Whirlpool has launched a recall of hundreds of thousands of tumble dr...

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Home appliance maker Whirlpool has launched a recall of hundreds of thousands of tumble dryers from UK homes, years after it emerged they are at risk of catching fire.

The move was mandated by the UK government last month and follows the discovery that around 500,000 Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline-branded dryers produced between 2004 and 2015 were affected by the fault.

The US-based Whirlpool said anyone with an affected dryer should unplug it immediately.

The problem first came to light in November 2015 when it emerged that the heating elements of some dryers could cause fires when they came into contact with excess lint, but Whirlpool initially chose not to issue a general recall.

Instead, it told customers the appliances could be used if they weren't left unattended.

Whirlpool's vice president apologized to consumers on Monday as the company announced the recall.

'Safety is our top priority and tackling the issue with our tumble dryers has been one of the biggest challenges we have ever faced,' Jeff Noel said in a statement.

'We value our customers more than anything and we recognise that we let many of you down. You deserved better from us and for this we apologise to you all.'

Customers with affected dryers will be offered a free replacement or modification, or a refund based on the age of the model, the company said. They can also pay to upgrade to a newer model.

Britain's Press Association news agency reported that executives from the company told lawmakers the true number of affected units could be 800,000.

In recent years, 54 fires have been logged, three of which were in models that had already been modified, PA added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Image

Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

Image

Lemonade Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather