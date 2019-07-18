Clear

An 11-year-old's clever 'ice cold beer' sign sure got the cops' attention

Article Image

An 11-year-old in Utah had an 'ice cold beer' stand instead of a lemonade stand, which prompted police calls from neighbors. Brigham police discovered he was selling root beer at the stand.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Everyone loves a lemonade on a hot summer day, but 11-year old Seth had an even better idea.

He decided to set up a stand advertising "ICE COLD BEER."

This quickly caught the attention of his neighborhood in Utah. So much so, that the Brigham City Police Department received three reports about the business operation.

But when officers they arrived on the scene on Tuesday, all they found was a savvy salesman.

The young man was in fact selling ice cold (root) beer.

"Quite honestly, once our officers got there they found it quite ingenious," Lt. Tony Ferderber told CNN.

After all, the evidence was right in front of them: If you look closely enough you can see a tiny "root" written above "BEER" on his sign.

Of course, mom and dad helped with the marketing campaign.

"What better way to get peoples' attention?" said his mom, Alexis Parker.

Seth said he was happy when the police stopped by his stand and the officers were sure to buy a bottle from him, according to Ferderber.

Parker reports business has been doing well since the police department shared pictures of Seth on its Facebook page.

The root beer stand will stay open until the school year begins, and Seth and his mother are currently thinking up new ways to improve their business model.

In fact, they have expansion plans: They hope to bring the stand to towns near Brigham City very soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

Image

Brazil man charged with having a sexual relationship with a young girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way