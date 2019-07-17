Clear

Amazon Prime Day was bigger than its Black Friday and Cyber Monday — combined

Amazon said this year's Prime Day was "once again the largest shopping event" in its history.The company said sales from its...

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Amazon said this year's Prime Day was 'once again the largest shopping event' in its history.

The company said sales from its two-day shopping event surpassed its sales for last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Amazon didn't reveal specific figures, like revenue. It also doesn't typically disclose numbers for specific shopping days, with the only glimpse of sales being in its quarterly earnings.

A record number of Prime members in the United States shopped during the extravaganza, according to Amazon. In total, Prime members globally bought more than 175 million items.

Prime Day was also successful for Amazon's line of deeply discounted gadgets. It was the 'biggest event ever' for the electronics, which encompass the Fire TV Stick, Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets, among others.

'Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses,' CEO Jeff Bezos said in a release. 'Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers.'

In the United States, Instant Pots and DNA kits were the top-selling items. Prime members in the United States also bought more than 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs and more than 1 million toys.

Prime Day also had a halo effect on Amazon's competitors. Large retailers, or companies that generate more than $1 billion in revenue, had sales jump 68% over the two-day period, according to Adobe Analytics. Smaller retailers' sales also spiked 28% for the same period, a reversal compared to last year when sales declined.

'This suggests that people are comparison shopping more than ever and will open their wallets to those who offer the best deals, regardless of the size of the retailer,' said Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce product and platform at Adobe in a release.

