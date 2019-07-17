Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Several earthquakes of 3.5-magnitude or greater shook California this week, but no need to panic. Here's why

Article Image

The Golden State just keeps shaking, and some worry it's all leading to something bigger.California was struck by...

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Golden State just keeps shaking, and some worry it's all leading to something bigger.

California was struck by six earthquakes of a 3.5-magnitude or greater over a 24-hour period beginning Tuesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One of those struck the San Francisco Bay area at a magnitude 4.3. Another -- a strong 4.5-magnitude -- jolted Ridgecrest around the same time, the US Geological Survey reported.

That community was already on edge following two powerful earthquakes on July 6, one a magnitude 7.1, the strongest to hit the state in two decades.

More than 500 earthquakes of 3-magnitude or greater have followed the massive earthquake in its aftershock sequence.

With so many, some residents have been left to wonder if the big one is coming. Well, not necessarily.

What is 'The Big One'?

Geologists have warned that California is probably "overdue" for a major earthquake along the San Andreas Fault, which runs inland from the Bay Area through the state's southern border.

That earthquake has been ominously dubbed, "The Big One."

The southern part of the fault usually has a large quake every 150 years, according to the USGS. The last one to happen there was in 1857.

"One should always be preparing for a Big One," Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology, said.

So is it coming?

Yes. Someday. But will that day be tomorrow? That is impossible to say.

There's about a 2% chance of the Big One occurring each year, Jones said on Twitter, or about 1 in 20,000 every day.

While seismologists can make predictions about the chances of aftershocks immediately following a big quake and can calculate a forecast based on statistical analysis, they cannot predict exactly when or where The Big One -- or any one -- will strike, according to the USGS.

But are all of these earthquakes connected?

No. The earthquakes are striking on different fault lines.

Tuesday's quake in the Bay Area occurred on the Greenville Fault, the USGS said. The Ridgecrest earthquake and aftershocks struck at the Little Lake fault zone.

What are connected are the initial quakes and then their subsequent aftershocks, known as a sequence.

But there have been so many!

In the immediate, it feels like a lot. But, it hasn't been enough to point to a devastating quake.

Over the last two decades, Jones said, Southern California has experienced "an extremely quiet time" when it comes to seismic activity.

A seismological event big enough to be The Big One would likely see a period of increased activity for several years, according to the USGS.

However, USGS researchers are predicting that there is a 70% chance the San Francisco Bay area will see a 6.7 magnitude earthquake or higher along the San Andreas fault before 2030.

Then what is next?

The USGS warns that there is a small chance that a large aftershock will follow the Tuesday and Wednesday morning tremors, but it is more likely that smaller earthquakes will happen over the next week.

As time goes on, the USGS said, the number of aftershocks drops off.

But if a bigger one does come back around, the USGS says: drop, cover and hold on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Dangerous Heat Moving In:
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

A few morning showers and fog possible. Humid. High: 89°

Image

Local man played a key role in the moon landing

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

Image

Clark takes over as Linton Police Chief, McDonald is Assistant Chief

Image

As Terre Haute City Councilwoman asks for a jail meeting, a commissioner says it is time for a decis

Image

Local woman accused of texting nude photos to her ex of his teenage daughter to use as blackmail

Image

Crime rates in the summer

Image

Crash involving ambulance in Crawford County sends several to the hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way