Clear

A Texas woman was living with her dead mother for three years

Article Image

A 47-year-old Texas woman has been arrested after authorities discovered she and her daughter had been living in a house with her mother's corpse, police sai...

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

A 47-year-old Texas woman has been arrested after authorities discovered she and her daughter had been living in a house with her mother's corpse, police said.

After finding skeletal remains in the residence, investigators believe Delissa Navonne Crayton's 71-year-old mother fell in 2016, hit her head and died a few days later while lying on the floor.

According to police, the fall was non-life threatening, but Crayton did not provide adequate assistance to her mother.

"From 2016 until July 7, 2019, approximately 3 years, Delissa Crayton resided in the residence with her daughter who was at the time under the age of 15," the Seguin Police Department said.

The remains were located in one room of the home, while Crayton and her daughter lived in the second bedroom, police said. Investigators said they're awaiting final confirmation to identify the remains.

Crayton was arrested for "Injury to a Child under the age of 15 through recklessly, by omission, causing to a child, serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury," police said.

That is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 fine, police said.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation being conducted by Seguin Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the Guadalupe County Attorney's Office," the department said.

Police are expecting more charges against Crayton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Sun & Clouds, Showers & Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. High: 85°

Image

Brazil mural celebrated at open house

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Image

Crosswalk Painting Project

Image

Community supports family of teen killed in car accident

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win streak secrets

Image

Seniors get a view from above!

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Holcomb Announces Re-Election Bid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way