Clear

A traffic stop turns up whiskey, a gun and a rattlesnake, police say -- and that was before they found the uranium

Article Image

A routine traffic stop for an expired tag escalated when police in Guthrie, Oklahoma, found a gun, a rattlesnake and a canister of radioactive powdered uranium.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

When police officers pulled over Stephen Jennings in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on June 26, they searched the car and got a lot more than they bargained for.

Jennings was pulled over about 11 a.m. after an officer noticed that his car tags were expired, police say. He alerted the officers that there were a few other issues likely to arise: There was a gun in the vehicle, for starters.

His passenger, Rachael Rivera, was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Then, police said, the officers found that the car had been reported stolen and began to dig a little deeper.

And their discoveries: one bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey and one rattlesnake.

"So now he's got a rattlesnake, a stolen vehicle, firearm and somebody under arrest," Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told CNN affiliate KFOR.

Then they found one more thing: a canister of radioactive powdered uranium.

"When that happens, of course, we call in a company that deals with that specifically, and it's taken safely into possession," Gibbs said. "The uranium is the wild card in that situation."

The rattlesnake, it should be noted, was happily stored in a terrarium in the back seat.

Jennings is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to carry a security verification form.

The Guthrie Police Department has not filed charges related to the uranium; officers are still looking into a potential motive.

The rattlesnake brought no additional charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rex set record long 11 game streak

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way