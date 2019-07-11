Clear

Woman was humiliated when American Airlines made her wrap a blanket over her summer outfit, lawyer says

Article Image

American Airlines has apologized to a Houston doctor who says she was humiliated after being told she couldn't fly unless she covered up her romper.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN

American Airlines has apologized to a woman who says she was humiliated after being told she couldn't fly unless she covered up her romper.

Latisha "Tisha" Rowe said she and her son were boarding a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, to Miami, Florida, on June 30 when an airline employee asked them to step off the plane to talk, her attorney, Geoffrey Berg, told CNN.

Rowe was told that she would not be allowed to fly unless she covered herself, Berg said. Her thighs and arms were exposed in the strapless romper.

Rowe said the employee asked if she had a jacket, and ended up giving her a blanket to wrap around herself, Berg said.

Rowe tweeted about her experience and shared a picture of the outfit she was wearing.

"Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to "cover up". When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies," she wrote.

"My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane," she said in a separate tweet.

Rowe, who is African-American, said black women face a double standard.

"We are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must ADJUST to make everyone around us comfortable. I've seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye. I guess if it's a "nice ass" vs a @Serena Booty it's okay...," she tweeted.

American Airlines spokesperson Shannon Gilson said the company is investigating.

"We were concerned about Dr. Rowe's comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us," Gilson said in a statement.

Rowe, a Houston family medicine doctor, said her 8-year-old son "was devastated" by the incident and took the blanket once they were seated and covered his face, Berg said. He was in tears when she checked on him, Berg said.

Berg said American Airlines "has been provided the opportunity to do the right thing," and that includes taking steps to "make sure that people aren't treated this way, in particular women of color." He said Rowe is contemplating a lawsuit against the airline.

Gilson told CNN that the airline is planning to hire a chief inclusion and diversity officer, but did not say if that was related to this recent incident.

American Airlines employees receive anti-racism training

American Airlines ordered all of its employees to take anti-racism training after the NAACP issued a travel advisory in October 2017, warning African-American travelers the airline "could subject them to disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

The NAACP lifted the advisory last July, citing American Airlines' progress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny and nice finish to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

One man's unique love for the Vigo County fairgrounds

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

Image

New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Image

"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Image

Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Image

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Image

The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way