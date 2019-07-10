Clear

Court says Trump can't block the haters

Article Image

He may be President, but he's not allowed to do one thing on Twitter: Block users he disagrees with.That, at least, is according to a new US Circuit...

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

He may be President, but he's not allowed to do one thing on Twitter: Block users he disagrees with.

That, at least, is according to a new US Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday that said Donald Trump limiting users' access to his Twitter account (by blocking them) is unconstitutional. Because he's cutting off access for those with whom he disagrees, Trump "engaged in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination," according to the ruling.

The President's use of his personal Twitter account is unprecedented, using the platform to break news, reverse plans and single out political foes. And he's been on the site for more than a decade, joining all the way back in March 2009. All that has created a unique set of challenges for the largely unregulated platform.

Just last month, Twitter announced it would begin labeling and demoting tweets from world leaders that violate its rules, including dehumanization, degradation and the glorification of violence. The move didn't single out Trump by name ... but it's pretty easy to connect the dots.

The President has had a bone to pick with the site, arguing that Twitter and Facebook are biased against him and fellow conservatives. He has gone so far as to claim Twitter was limiting who could follow him.

Trump will have a chance to air his grievances in more than 280 characters later this week. He's hosting a social media summit at the White House, though Facebook and Twitter will reportedly not be there.

The Point: Mr. President, consider Twitter's far less confrontational "mute" option instead!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The final trip to Poland: Those who joined Holocaust survivor Eva Kor share their experience

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. HOT! High: 91° Feels Like: 101°

Image

Toddlers learn while playing at the Children's Museum summer camp

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

Image

$3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

Image

Reed called up

Image

ISU Wellness Program takes employees out of the school into the garden

Image

Now hiring: New Menards looking for full and part-time workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way