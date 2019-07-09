Clear

Target announces big deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Article Image

Amazon has turned Prime Day into a...

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

Amazon has turned Prime Day into a summer shopping holiday — and rival retailers like Target want to claim a piece of that spending next week.

Target is running "Deal Days" on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16, the same dates as Amazon's two-day Prime Day event. Target said it will offer 40% off some furniture, 30% off some small appliances and cookware, and other deals on toys, sporting goods and bedding.

Prime Day has become Amazon's annual summer show of force in the shopping world. Amazon uses the savings event to spotlight its own products and hook new members on Prime, its $119 annual free-shipping program. This year Amazon says Prime Day will include more than one million deals, such as steep discounts on its own Alexa-enabled devices.

Target is looking to compete in part by playing up the fact that customers don't need a membership to score deals. This year's two-day event is an expansion: Target held a one-day sale last year, which it called "one of our biggest days of the year for online sales."

Other retailers are trying to cash in next week, too.

EBay made a more pointed reference to Amazon in its announcement, needling the company for its periodic website outages last year on Prime Day. EBay said it will launch a "Crash Sale" on July 15 to include "hot deals on top brands" over 50% off, with free shipping — and "if history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day," eBay will add more deals.

Nordstrom also hopes to capitalize on the summer version of Black Friday, albeit a few days after the Prime Day event. The company announced it will launch its two-week "anniversary sale" on July 19, with discounts on brands such as Topshop and Madewell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

Image

One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70

Image

Memorial services set for Eva Kor

Image

Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way