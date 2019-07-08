Clear

Several eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet.

Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops -- all manufactured and labeled for Walmart. The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website.

"Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," the recall says.

Walgreens recall

For Walgreens, Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, sodium chloride ophthalmic solution and lubricant eye ointment. The products are under the brand name Walgreens.

There have been no reports of effects from using the products, the company said. The complete list of recalled products can be found here.

