If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet.
Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops -- all manufactured and labeled for Walmart. The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website.
"Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," the recall says.
Walgreens recall
For Walgreens, Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, sodium chloride ophthalmic solution and lubricant eye ointment. The products are under the brand name Walgreens.
There have been no reports of effects from using the products, the company said. The complete list of recalled products can be found here.
Related Content
- Several eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled
- Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar recalled
- Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal
- True or False: Antibiotic ointment in nose prevents flu
- ALDI issues recall for some apples sold in Indiana
- Ground beef, ribeye steaks sold at Kroger stores recalled
- Drug companies want Supreme Court to take eye drop dispute
- S.C. woman accused of killing husband with eye drops
- Walgreen's fighting back on the opioid epidemic.
- Meijer recalls some packaged produce sold in Indiana & Illinois due to listeria risk