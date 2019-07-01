Clear
'Bond 25' is filming across London and Daniel Craig is everywhere

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

After four years, Daniel Craig is back as James Bond.

"Bond 25" is currently filming at various locations across London, and the studio is giving us a sneak peek of the action on Instagram.

Craig returns as 007, once again with a sweet Aston Martin.

"007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS," said one post.

Craig meets the Household Cavalry.

After much back and forth about whether he would actually be playing Bond, Craig is on set, posing in front of some horses.

"Bond 25" has been plagued with accidents; in June one person was injured when a controlled explosion caused damage to a stage. In May, it was announced Craig would undergo ankle surgery after sustaining an injury during filming.

The film is expected for release sometime in 2020. Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright will all be in the film. Cary Fukunaga is directing.

