Paul Rudd joins next 'Ghostbusters' film

Who ya gonna call? Paul Rudd, apparently.

The "Ant Man" star has announced he will join the next installment of the "Ghostbusters" franchise.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Rudd said, "I can't wait to join the cast this fall for 'Ghostbusters.' In fact, I'm sliming myself right now."

Director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the first two "Ghostbusters" films, is helming the new movie.

Reitman drew criticism earlier this year after appearing to criticize the all-female "Ghostbusters" remake.

"We are in every way trying to go back to original technique and hand the movie back to fans," he said at the time.

Leslie Jones, who was one of the stars of the 2016 "Ghostbusters," called on Reitman to clarify his comments, which he did.

"Wo, that came out wrong!" he later said. "I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!"

Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy also starred in that film.

Reitman's "Ghostbusters" is set for release in 2020.