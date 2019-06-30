Clear

Iconic 80s computer The Commodore 64 to return with fully-functional keyboard

Article Image

Modern versions of iconic gaming consoles have been populari...

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Modern versions of iconic gaming consoles have been popularized in recent years, but the rebirth of this latest product will surely resonate with early computer users.

Manufacturer Retro Games announced this week it is working on an updated version of the beloved Commodore 64 8-bit computer launched in 1982 and cost $595 at the time. It was teased in a trailer set to the theme song of popular 80s-themed Netflix show "Stranger Things."

Called THEC64, the computer is a more complete replica of the mini-version also released last year by Retro Games. The updated product comes with a full-sized retro keyboard, a classic joystick and a selection of classic games, including Speedball and Cyberdyne Warrior. It will cost $199.99 when it launches in early December.

The chunky, tan-colored Commodore 64 computer brought personal computing into the home for millions of users in the early- and mid-1980s. People used their C64s, as they were known, for everything from basic office functions to primitive games like "Impossible Mission." It was limited to 64 kilobytes of memory -- about the equivalent of one long email.

Commodore sold more than 17 million of its C64 systems, according to the manufacturer Commodore International. The Guinness Book of World Records once listed Commodore 64 as the best-selling computer model of all time.

Retro Games initially sought funding for the computer in 2016 with an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign that failed to reach its target goal. The team refocused on developing and releasing the C64 Mini first as other retro mini-consoles, such as the NES and SNES Classic Editions, exploded in popularity.

But the retro keyboard that came with the C64 mini console was purely for show. The team rectified that decision by putting a fully-functioning keyboard in the full-sized version.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Creepy Crawly Fest

Image

Gears for Grunts Car Show

Image

Cookout supports babies and families

Image

Firecracker 5K

Image

New penalties for distracted driving

Image

Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them