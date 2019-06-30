Clear

Mark Zuckerberg makes the case for not breaking up Facebook

Article Image

At the Aspen Ideas Festival, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said breaking up the company will not fix issues like election interference.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Mark Zuckerberg can't think of a single reason to break up Facebook, even as lawmakers call to dismantle or regulate major US tech platforms.

In a conversation Wednesday at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Zuckerberg said being big is actually a benefit in the fight to prevent the spread of misinformation and deal with election interference.

"The question that I think we have to grapple with is that breaking up these companies wouldn't make any of those problems better," Zuckerberg said in a conversation with Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein. "The amount that we're investing in safety and security is greater than the whole revenue of our company was earlier this decade when we went public, so it just would not have been possible to do the things we're doing at a smaller scale."

Not everyone sees it that way.

The House Judiciary committee said earlier this month that it's launching a "top-to-bottom" antitrust investigation of the tech industry, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

Missteps involving the handling of users' personal data, misinformation scandals and allegations that their size hinders competition has put major tech companies at the center of growing scrutiny and criticism.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg argued that when you look at smaller social media companies such as Twitter and Reddit, they still have to deal with misinformation questions and election interference.

He said Facebook, which has 2.38 billion monthly active users around the world, is much bigger, and better positioned to respond. He said Facebook is able to build a defensive system once and then apply it across its other properties — Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

"It's not the case that if you broke up Facebook into a bunch of pieces, you suddenly wouldn't have those issues," Zuckerberg said. "You would have those issues, you would just be much less equipped to deal with them."

Facebook appears to have settled on its early arguments against calls to break it up. Other executives have been making the media rounds, pointing to Facebook's size as an advantage in fighting problems and have made an appeal to US global interests, pointing out that Chinese companies will not be broken up.

On Monday, Nick Clegg, the company's head of global policy and communications, pushed back against the calls for a break up of the company, urging that policymakers instead develop new regulations to prevent countries such as China and Russia from "writing the new rules of the Internet."

Zuckerberg also made the case Wednesday that its highest profile acquisitions — Instagram and WhatsApp — became more innovative as a result of being part of Facebook.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Creepy Crawly Fest

Image

Gears for Grunts Car Show

Image

Cookout supports babies and families

Image

Firecracker 5K

Image

New penalties for distracted driving

Image

Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them