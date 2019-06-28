Clear

Nestlé Toll House is making cookie dough you are supposed to eat. No, seriously

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Go ahead, lick the spoon! Nestlé Toll House has hinted that it's rolling out cookie dough that is safe to eat.

Word has been hushed so far, but the cookie company did retweet a Cosmopolitan article featuring 15-ounce jars of ready-to-eat dough.

"Surprise!" The company said in the tweet.

And on Instagram, a shopper at a Publix in Florida, posted a picture of two jars of the edible treat and wrote how excited he was.

There was further confirmation when a Twitter user posted an image of the edible dough on the shelves of a store freezer.

"Why yes, I am going to try the Toll House edible cookie dough," the user wrote.

And the company simply replied, "An excellent idea."

So far, only two flavors seem to be available: chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster. But for those that have been sneaking bites of raw dough here and there when their parents weren't looking, two flavors is a great start.

Why not just eat the dough you make at home? The Centers for Disease Control warns that uncooked dough can lead to illness. Most know that of the ingredients, the raw eggs lead to Salmonella, but the raw flour means people also run the risk of an E. coli infection.

Although the edible dough has been spotted in some grocery stores, it is not yet clear when the product will have a widespread roll out and ease food poisoning fears

CNN has reached out to Nestlé for comment, but has not heard back.

