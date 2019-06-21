Clear

Frito-Lay recalls some barbecue chips because they might contain milk

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN

Allergic to milk products? You may want to check your pantry.

Frito-Lay is recalling its Lay's Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

Consumers with a "severe sensitivity to milk" risk a potentially fatal allergic reaction if they eat the chips, Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said flavoring of another chip was mistakenly inserted in some bags of the lightly salted barbecue variety, which isn't made with milk products.

The chips are sold in 7.75-ounce bags with a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Aug. 27, 2019, and a manufacturing code that includes the numbers 2 and 9.

They were distributed to stores in the following 24 states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No other Lay's products were affected by the recall, the company said.

The last Frito-Lay recall occured in 2017, when the company recalled two jalapeno-flavored chip varieties that may have been contaminated by salmonella.

