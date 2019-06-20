A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.
The photo shared on social media captured clouds that look like ocean waves in the sky. These clouds rarely form on windy and unstable days, but when conditions are just right, the natural phenomenon, known as Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves, occurs.
The National Weather Service defines it as "vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions."
"They can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos," the NWS says.
In other words, different layers of the atmosphere have differing wind speeds, creating the appearance of rolling waves. If the temperature and humidity are just right, it can produce these striking clouds.
Related Content
- Rare wave-shaped clouds roll over Virginia
- Several dogs dumped and in bad shape
- Indiana police say they seized ‘Trump-shaped ecstasy pills’
- Why Make Waves? makes pool announcement
- Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder
- Different cloud types bring different weather.
- #BeTheKindKid rolls out at local elementary school
- Bernie Sanders rolls out comprehensive education plan
- Survey will let you shape the plan for the Vigo County Public Library
- Local lawmaker will be on the committee to help shape Indiana gaming bill