Clear

Google is finally getting an Android version of iMessage. It's called Chat

Article Image

Google is bringing its version of iMessage to And...

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Google is bringing its version of iMessage to Android.

Starting in the UK and France later this month, people with Android phones will be able to opt into the new texting service, which Google calls Chat.

Chat is an easier way to text on Android. Like iMessage, it provides read receipts and ellipsis symbols to indicate when people are typing. Chat also lets people send texts through Wi-Fi, so they can save their cellular data. And it lets them send higher resolution images and videos. Like iMessage, users can choose to opt into the service or disable it if they don't want it.

"While we're pleased with this progress, our goal is to seamlessly bring a modern messaging experience to every Android user around the world, regardless of their device or carrier," Google's product management director Sanaz Ahari told CNN Business in a statement.

Google's goal is still a ways off, but the company's statement is a good indication that more people in other countries outside the UK and France will get access to Chat soon. Google told CNN Business it will roll out Chat to other countries this year but didn't specify details.

It wasn't always so easy

For years the Android version of iMessage, based on a wireless standard called Rich Communication Services (RCS), seemed like a pipe dream. RCS was supposed to replace SMS texts. But even though it was created back in 2007, it has gotten limited pickup from carriers for over a decade.

Last year, Google said it was working with carriers and with Samsung to get the protocol working on Android, independent of whether carriers support it. Chat will exist in Android Messages and in Samsung Messages.

Unlike iMessage, WhatsApp and Signal, RCS doesn't offer end-to-end encryption. Google can still technically see the messages as they arrive on its servers and could be prompted to turn them over to law enforcement when asked. That could be a concern for Android users and security advocates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Strong-to-severe showers and storms ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The controversial debate continues for the Vigo County Jail

Image

Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Image

Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

POST 346

Image

More storms in the forecast

Image

Greene County leaders sign disaster declaration after weekend storms

Image

Six people were hurt after an accident involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in Pu

Image

Illinois is cracking down on texting and driving

Image

Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield