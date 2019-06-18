Clear

New York passes bill to allow driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Article Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sig...

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses in the state. The measure passed its last hurdle earlier in the day with a "yes" vote in the Senate.

The Senate approved the Green Light Bill with 33 votes to 29, and the result was met with cheers and shouts from the gallery.

Senator Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx, the bill's original sponsor, was emotional on the Senate floor, where he stood with his young son.

"We are taking a stand for the rights of immigrants in a time where their livelihoods are being threatened and degraded to extreme degrees," Sepulveda said.

"As New Yorkers, we have an obligation to defend other New Yorkers," Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, said on the Senate floor. "And every one of these individuals, whether they're documented or not, are New Yorkers."

Twelve other states have similar provisions, Rivera said.

Cuomo had initially been concerned that the legislation might give federal officials information about undocumented individuals that could lead to deportation, but New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that there are "safeguards" in the bill against that.

"The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver's licenses," James said in a statement. "If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it."

Cuomo has supported this policy for more than a decade, according to a statement from his office.

"The key to this bill is not the political intent but the legal effect," the statement said. "We hope the Attorney General's assessment is correct for the safety of the thousands of undocumented individuals who are relying on her legal opinion."

Sen. Sepulveda said the legislation is mainly "for the children."

"I have my child here. And the thought of losing my child because of a traffic stop, because of running a red light, would kill me," he said.

Addressing New York's undocumented community, Sepulveda said, "We see you. We welcome you with open arms. You are here, and today we give you the right to move freely around this state without fear."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Chance of Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. High: 82°

Image

As the Wabash Valley works clean up storm damage, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

CASA pushes for volunteers

Image

One hurt after motorcycle crash

Image

Clinton man crashes into downed tree after it had fallen on power lines

Image

Community meetings start to learn about the state of Vigo County Schools

Image

Program works to help kids pick-up healthy eating habits

Image

Goose Pond in Greene County receives helping hand

Image

Both lanes of Poplar Street reopen...for now

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield