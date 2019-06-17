Clear

Woman arrested after she pushed her dog in a lake and watched it drown

Article Image

A New Hampshire woman faces an animal cruelty charge after allegedly pushing her 11-year-old dog into a lake and watching it drown.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

A New Hampshire woman faces an animal cruelty charge after pushing her 11-year-old dog into a lake and watching it drown.

Nancy Bucciarelli was arrested Friday. She is accused of taking her golden Labrador Retriever to Wasserman Park in Merrimack, about 29 miles south of Concord, on June 8 and then pushing it from a dock where it struggled to swim and eventually drowned, police said in a news release.

An investigation by the department's animal control officer found the 66-year-old Bucciarelli made no attempt to rescue the dog, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the dog appeared "old and easily winded," the release said. "Witnesses further advised that when they could see the dog struggling, they tried to render aid; however, it was too late."

The dog drowned in 3 1/2 feet of water, police said.

Bucciarelli surrendered to Merrimack police. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Merrimack Circuit Court on June 27 to answer to the charge of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

CNN has reached out to Bucciarelli for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

'We've got a tremendous amount of roof damage,' Illinois gets hit with severe storms leaving many ar

Image

Showers and storms, still cloudy. High: 77°

Image

Sunday Night Live Coverage from Greene County

Image

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

Image

Miss Indiana crowned

Image

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Crop for the Cure

Image

Museum marks anniversary of Pullman Strike

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield