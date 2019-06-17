Clear

More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled because of possible E. coli contamination

For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled...

For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears.

This time it's 4,620 cases of Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour, sold by Hometown Food Company and distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The flour was manufactured by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, New York.

The products being recalled have UPC codes of 051500200315, lot codes of either 8342 or 8343 and use by dates of either June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020.

Customers who have bought the flour are urged not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to where it was purchased for a refund, a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Hometown Food Company said it was told by ADM Milling that some wheat used to make two lots of the Pillsbury flour has been link to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products made by ADM's Buffalo mill.

Last week, 14,000 cases of flour made by King Arthur Flour Inc. was recalled because of E. coli fears.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. They begin, on average, three to four days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover in five to seven days.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses related to use of the flour, the FDA said.

