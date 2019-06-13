Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spotify is betting big on podcasts. Its new redesign shows just how much

Article Image

Next in Spotify's queue: Podcasts. The music streaming giant re-designed its app to make access to your podcasts as easy as your music library.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Spotify is making changes to its app for premium subscribers, including a simpler interface and more prominent placement of podcasts.

The redesign, which was announced and launched Thursday, brings tabs to the library section of a subscriber's app: one for music and one for podcasts.

People will be able to swipe or tap between the two tabs to get to the content they want.

Spotify didn't respond to a request for comment about what led to the redesign.

In April, it announced plans to invest between $400 million and $500 million in the 'emerging podcast marketplace.' The move is an attempt to expand its current offerings in the hope of retaining subscribers and gaining new ones.

It's acquired several different podcasting companies and last week announced a new exclusive podcast partnership with the Obamas.

Daniel Ek, CEO of the Swedish company, has said people's interest in reducing screen time opens up 'a massive audio opportunity.'

While Apple dominates the podcast space, Spotify is solidifying its position as an important platform for podcasters.

The podcast tab has three sections — episodes, downloads and shows. Spotify said in a statement that the new look will give people 'more control' and help them 'quickly' discover new podcasts.

The music tab is broken into playlists, artists and albums. With the 'streamlined' redesign, people will be able to access music faster, according to Spotify.

'Everything about the reimagined Library is designed to get you to the content you want faster,' Spotify said.

The redesign comes amid other changes. On Wednesday, Spotify launched a new playlist called 'Your Daily Drive,' which gives people the experience of listening to the radio. In May, Spotify said it was testing a voice-controlled device for cars called 'Car Thing.'

Spotify has also said it may test similar devices for homes, which could compete with the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod. Research suggests music streaming is one of the most popular uses of smart speakers.

Spotify recently revealed it has over 217 million monthly global users and over 100 million paid subscribers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Becoming sunny but windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

Image

"No hate in this state..." words that were ringing around the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

Terre Haute Rex

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

Image

Names released in Knox County Crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.