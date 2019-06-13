Clear

Memphis protesters hurl bricks and rocks at police, wounding 24 officers in outcry over a man's death

Article Image

At least 24 Memphis police officers were injured in the chaos that erupted between protesters and law enforcement following an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:47 AM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

What started as a protest over the death of a Memphis man devolved into chaos Wednesday night after demonstrators threw bricks at police and vandalized squad cars, officials said

At least 24 officers and deputies were injured in the melee, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday morning. Six of them were taken to a hospital.

The turmoil came after US marshals shot and killed a man Wednesday night in the north Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, officials said.

Marshals were trying to stop the man, who was wanted on multiple warrants, outside a home as the man was getting into a vehicle, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The man 'reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers' vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon,' the bureau said. 'The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured.'

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer identified the slain man as Brandon Webber. Sawyer tweeted that she went to the Frayser neighborhood because 'this is my district. I went because I stand with my people. People are hurting.'

'Don't judge Frayser without asking a community how it feels to mourn their youth over and over again,' the commissioner tweeted.

News of Webber's death spread quickly as protesters hurled rocks at police, tore down a concrete wall outside a business and smashed the windows of squad cars and a fire station.

In addition to the 24 wounded officers, two journalists were also injured, the mayor said.

'Let me be clear -- the aggression shown toward our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted,' Strickland said.

But he lauded the composure of the officers as they became targets of attack.

'I was proud of our first responders,' the mayor said. 'I'm impressed by their professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Becoming sunny but windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

Image

"No hate in this state..." words that were ringing around the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

Terre Haute Rex

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

Image

Names released in Knox County Crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp